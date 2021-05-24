Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target Raised to C$57.00 at National Bank Financial

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial to C$57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Endeavour Mining to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CSFB reduced their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.25.

EDV stock opened at C$28.42 on Thursday. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of C$23.12 and a 1 year high of C$39.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of C$7.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.89.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$721.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$715.49 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Endeavour Mining will post 2.7700001 EPS for the current year.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total transaction of C$1,222,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 921,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,825,631.30.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

