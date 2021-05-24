Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EDR. Barclays began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 33.80.

EDR stock opened at 29.97 on Monday. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of 23.25 and a 1 year high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

