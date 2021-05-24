Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EDR. Barclays began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 33.80.

EDR stock opened at 29.97 on Monday. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of 23.25 and a 1 year high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

