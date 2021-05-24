Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Endava were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endava by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the first quarter valued at $72,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Endava by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Endava by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Endava during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 42.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAVA stock opened at $97.38 on Monday. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $43.52 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.05.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Endava plc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAVA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

