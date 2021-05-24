Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX) Declares GBX 2.20 Dividend

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX) announced a dividend on Monday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
ELIX stock opened at GBX 560 ($7.32) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a market capitalization of £258.64 million and a PE ratio of 50.93. Elixirr International has a 12-month low of GBX 185 ($2.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 560 ($7.32). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 504.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 368.09.
