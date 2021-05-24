Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX) Declares GBX 2.20 Dividend

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX) announced a dividend on Monday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ELIX stock opened at GBX 560 ($7.32) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a market capitalization of £258.64 million and a PE ratio of 50.93. Elixirr International has a 12-month low of GBX 185 ($2.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 560 ($7.32). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 504.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 368.09.

Get Elixirr International alerts:

About Elixirr International

Elixirr International plc, through its subsidiaries, provides management consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers its services for various industries, such as financial services, insurance, retail and consumer goods, luxury and fashion, media, technology and entertainment, life sciences, manufacturing, automotive, resources, and business services.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Elixirr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elixirr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.