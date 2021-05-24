Element Pointe Advisors LLC Takes $1.39 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,187 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in General Motors by 297.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,395,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $80,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,880 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $2,018,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $1,385,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in General Motors by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.81.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,909.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.83. 141,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,901,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. General Motors has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.