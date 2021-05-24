Element Pointe Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 73.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,254 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $818,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 204.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after buying an additional 28,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 389.8% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.95. 73,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,197,758. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.11. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $96.43 and a 12-month high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.