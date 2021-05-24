Element Pointe Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in The Kroger by 30.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in The Kroger by 3.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 0.6% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 58,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America cut The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

KR traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $36.83. The company had a trading volume of 59,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,244,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $75,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,241 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

