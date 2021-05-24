Element Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 3,520 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,297,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,123 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,087,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,124,000 after purchasing an additional 38,968 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,520,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,812,000 after purchasing an additional 82,405 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,967,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,715,000 after purchasing an additional 157,941 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,633,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,671,000 after purchasing an additional 155,979 shares during the period. 58.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BX traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,140. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.07. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $91.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BX. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

In related news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,047,577 shares of company stock valued at $147,529,685 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

