Element Pointe Advisors LLC Has $14.56 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.9% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $385.37. 133,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,100,169. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $380.28 and its 200 day moving average is $354.56. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $272.77 and a 1 year high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

