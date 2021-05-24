Element Pointe Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Square accounts for approximately 0.7% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 33,045.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at $597,618,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,637,000 after buying an additional 1,402,341 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,995 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Square by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,238,512.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,771,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total value of $20,198,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,550,577 shares of company stock worth $360,915,913. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.43.

NYSE:SQ traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $203.04. 94,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,680,106. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.83. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.05, a P/E/G ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 2.40.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

