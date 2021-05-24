Element Pointe Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,290 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $1,045,205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 624.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,754,000 after buying an additional 780,239 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,984,000 after buying an additional 489,453 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Eaton by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,233,000 after buying an additional 349,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 338.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 399,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,943,000 after buying an additional 307,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

NYSE ETN traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $143.16. 16,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,534. The firm has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.62. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $77.06 and a fifty-two week high of $149.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Insiders sold 58,653 shares of company stock valued at $8,166,751 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

