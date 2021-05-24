electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) to announce $1.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for electroCore’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.28 million and the highest is $1.48 million. electroCore reported sales of $750,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that electroCore will report full year sales of $5.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 million to $6.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.32 million, with estimates ranging from $10.14 million to $10.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for electroCore.

Get electroCore alerts:

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. electroCore had a negative net margin of 527.89% and a negative return on equity of 83.12%.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.63.

electroCore stock remained flat at $$1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,975,706. electroCore has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94.

In other electroCore news, Director Thomas J. Errico purchased 31,250 shares of electroCore stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOR. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of electroCore by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 153,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 114,396 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in electroCore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of electroCore by 3,496.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of electroCore by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 46,260 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in electroCore during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on electroCore (ECOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.