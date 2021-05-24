Elbit Systems (ESLT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 25th. Analysts expect Elbit Systems to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.45. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. On average, analysts expect Elbit Systems to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $137.32 on Monday. Elbit Systems has a 12 month low of $110.69 and a 12 month high of $151.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.