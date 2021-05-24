Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $41.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Elanco Animal Health Incorporated operates as an animal health care company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for companion and food animals. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is based in Greenfield, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ELAN. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. G.Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Gabelli raised Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $18.58 and a 1-year high of $36.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of -29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

