Egretia One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.46 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. During the last seven days, Egretia has traded 46.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Egretia has a total market cap of $8.85 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Egretia coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 108.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 45.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00066338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00017305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 58.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.98 or 0.00995849 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 87% against the dollar and now trades at $4,013.37 or 0.10573766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00085486 BTC.

EGT is a coin. It launched on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Egretia is egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

