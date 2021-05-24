Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC cut its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 84.5% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIX opened at $58.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.27 and its 200-day moving average is $60.00. Edison International has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $66.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

