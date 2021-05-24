Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure Trust Plc (LON:EGL) Insider Malcolm Robert King Acquires 6,000 Shares

Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure Trust Plc (LON:EGL) insider Malcolm Robert King acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,856 ($24.25) per share, for a total transaction of £111,360 ($145,492.55).

LON:EGL opened at GBX 185.53 ($2.42) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £186.54 million and a P/E ratio of -1,831.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 185.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 183.70. Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure Trust Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 152.50 ($1.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 209 ($2.73).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a GBX 1.65 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -65.50%.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc, an investment management firm, manages assets for clients worldwide. It also manages segregated accounts for institutional investors; and investment funds, which pursue long-only and long/short strategies. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

