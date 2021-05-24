Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Earthstone Energy posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ESTE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of NYSE:ESTE traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.27. 213,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.21. Earthstone Energy has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,599.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,652,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 1,046.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 169,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 154,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

