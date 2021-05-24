Eargo (EAR) vs. Its Competitors Financial Comparison

Eargo (NASDAQ: EAR) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Eargo to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.9% of Eargo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Eargo and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eargo N/A N/A N/A Eargo Competitors -197.80% -66.06% -16.37%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eargo and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eargo $69.15 million -$39.85 million -8.74 Eargo Competitors $1.11 billion $145.29 million 18.68

Eargo’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Eargo. Eargo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Eargo and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eargo 0 0 4 0 3.00 Eargo Competitors 299 1209 2119 84 2.54

Eargo presently has a consensus price target of $45.33, suggesting a potential upside of 36.55%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 4.42%. Given Eargo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Eargo is more favorable than its peers.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc., a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc. and changed its name to Eargo, Inc. in November 2014. Eargo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

