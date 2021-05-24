Eagle Global Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,213 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,990 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Cheniere Energy worth $11,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,458 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 125,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $83.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of -287.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

