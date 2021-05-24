Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $8,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 1,733.3% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of ASML by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML stock opened at $639.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $643.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $543.51. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $311.11 and a 12 month high of $675.65. The company has a market capitalization of $268.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Grupo Santander cut ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.80.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.