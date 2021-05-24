Eagle Global Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.1% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $14,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 32.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000. Terry L. Blaker lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.44.

Shares of LMT opened at $387.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $384.12 and its 200 day moving average is $359.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

