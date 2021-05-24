Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 57.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491,583 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Rattler Midstream worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rattler Midstream stock opened at $10.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05. Rattler Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $11.80.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $98.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 2.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream LP will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.39%.

Several analysts have weighed in on RTLR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.78.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

