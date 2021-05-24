Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $21.73 Million Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. Anthem makes up about 1.6% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $21,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Swarthmore Group Inc. raised its stake in Anthem by 1,157.9% in the 1st quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 27,709 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its stake in Anthem by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 222,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,754,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Anthem by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in Anthem by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.65.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $396.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00. The company has a market cap of $96.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

