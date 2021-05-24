DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,766 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of DXC Technology worth $7,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 36.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 188.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 70.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $37.28 on Monday. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.46.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

