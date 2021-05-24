DXC Technology (DXC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect DXC Technology to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $37.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.35. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $37.75.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research raised DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.11.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.