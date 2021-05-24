Dundee Securities Increases Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Price Target to C$13.50

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) had its price target lifted by Dundee Securities from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DPMLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPMLF opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average is $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $8.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.