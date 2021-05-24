Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) PT Raised to $44.00 at Morgan Stanley

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of DRE opened at $45.67 on Thursday. Duke Realty has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $46.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 67.11%.

In other Duke Realty news, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,583.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,203 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth $201,627,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,086,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,058,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,128 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 150.8% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the first quarter worth $57,418,000. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,156,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,417 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

