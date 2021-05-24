DT Investment Partners LLC Has $10.83 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

DT Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,934 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.6% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 73,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,036,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 32,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8,490.3% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 35,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after buying an additional 35,150 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 115,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,903,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ opened at $170.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.77. The firm has a market cap of $450.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 50.31%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.