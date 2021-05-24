DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.19

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.19 and last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 10262 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

DOYU has been the topic of several recent research reports. 86 Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.69 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Shen Neil Nanpeng purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

About DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

