DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.10.

DoubleVerify stock opened at $32.20 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $38.28.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

