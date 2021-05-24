Donut (DONUT) Trading Down 42.4% Over Last 7 Days

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a market cap of $1.23 million and $108,231.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Donut has traded down 42.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00059584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.02 or 0.00378829 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.12 or 0.00187150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003698 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.03 or 0.00885607 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

