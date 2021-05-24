Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Alleghany Corp DE

Alleghany Corp DE increased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,780,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,297 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy accounts for 4.3% of Alleghany Corp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Alleghany Corp DE’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $135,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of D. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 25,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on D. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of D stock opened at $78.17 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $87.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.03 and its 200 day moving average is $75.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

