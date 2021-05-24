Doliver Advisors LP Reduces Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Doliver Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 1.0% of Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Bank raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,961 shares of company stock valued at $62,434,315 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Susquehanna raised their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $5.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $256.03. 153,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,712,387. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $300.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.02 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.97 and a 200 day moving average of $242.22.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

