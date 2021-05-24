Doliver Advisors LP Purchases 630 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,732 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,670,460 shares of company stock valued at $642,613,029 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $142.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,816,071. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.01 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.82. The firm has a market cap of $400.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

