Doliver Advisors LP Purchases 2,230 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $1,045,205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 624.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,754,000 after buying an additional 780,239 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,984,000 after purchasing an additional 489,453 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Eaton by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,233,000 after purchasing an additional 349,100 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 338.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 399,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,943,000 after purchasing an additional 307,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $143.44. 26,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,221,534. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $77.06 and a fifty-two week high of $149.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.29.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,653 shares of company stock worth $8,166,751. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

