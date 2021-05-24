Doliver Advisors LP Lowers Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Doliver Advisors LP lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ADE LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $176.33. The stock had a trading volume of 429,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,250,896. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.07. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.04 and a one year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

