Doliver Advisors LP Has $786,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 76.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 31.3% in the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 10,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 48,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 12,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $224.74. 31,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.45 and a 1-year high of $232.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

