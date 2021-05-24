Doliver Advisors LP Buys 170 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,847 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 56.1% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at $397,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 65.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 71,433 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 28,255 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $2,895,000. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AXP traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $158.52. 47,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,440,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $160.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.98 and a 200 day moving average of $131.89.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

