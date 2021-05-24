Doliver Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of Doliver Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 720.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,420 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,777 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.29. 72,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,424,813. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $93.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

