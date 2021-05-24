Doliver Advisors LP Acquires 1,770 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.89. 531,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,585,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $213.41 billion, a PE ratio of -85.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.59. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.