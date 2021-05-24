Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Down 38.5% This Week

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $40.66 billion and approximately $7.23 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 38.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000881 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.93 or 0.00413166 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007144 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00010979 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000611 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 129,721,566,471 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

