DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,895.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,017,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush increased their price objective on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.64.

DOCU opened at $193.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.04 and a beta of 0.81. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.21 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.44.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 29.20% and a negative net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,087 shares of company stock worth $7,941,460. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

