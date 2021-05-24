Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) PT Lowered to GBX 342 at Barclays

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 363 ($4.74) to GBX 342 ($4.47) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DLG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 332 ($4.34) to GBX 331 ($4.32) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.16) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 341.60 ($4.46).

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 292.30 ($3.82). 1,579,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,614,221. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 298.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 307.21. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 345.70 ($4.52). The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.14. The stock has a market cap of £3.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.45.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

