Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 72,451 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,295,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,451 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Employers worth $73,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Employers during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Employers by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Employers during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Employers by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EIG shares. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Employers from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of EIG stock opened at $42.29 on Monday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $43.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.06 and a 200-day moving average of $35.64.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Employers had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $163.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

In related news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,757.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

