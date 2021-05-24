Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 68,774 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,698,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 68,774 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of NETGEAR worth $69,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter valued at $1,179,000. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,870,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,885,000 after acquiring an additional 248,970 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at $1,724,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $38.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.81. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NETGEAR news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $1,074,070.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,340,931.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $69,705.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,131 shares of company stock worth $3,921,578. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. NETGEAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

