Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 27,457 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,214,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,457 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 8.17% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $70,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth about $71,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 142,949 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $3,170,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCHN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $878,941.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,126 shares in the company, valued at $10,940,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,149 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $58,139.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,237,944.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SCHN opened at $53.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.40. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.54 and a twelve month high of $56.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.06.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $600.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.10 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 174.42%.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

