Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,812,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 81,733 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.78% of Encore Capital Group worth $70,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECPG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $16,427,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,833,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,279,000 after purchasing an additional 216,709 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,174,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the third quarter worth $1,242,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 168,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 26,904 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

In related news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $43.96 on Monday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $49.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average of $36.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $416.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.63 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

