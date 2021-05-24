Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 10,419 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 597,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.31% of DTE Energy worth $72,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 10,272.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in DTE Energy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 286,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,794,000 after acquiring an additional 17,257 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

DTE stock opened at $140.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.61. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.87 and a fifty-two week high of $145.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.56 and a 200-day moving average of $127.79.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.