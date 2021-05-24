Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,519,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,996 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $72,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,222.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

BRO opened at $52.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.09. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $38.06 and a one year high of $54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.093 dividend. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,517.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

